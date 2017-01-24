Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex

Fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele is teaming up with the non-profit organization, InterACT Advocates for Intersex Youth. Odiele recently revealed that she is intersex and is hoping to give a voice to people who are often in the shadows. USA TODAY NETWORK

WXIA 1:28 PM. EST January 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories