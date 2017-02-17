Move over Honey Boo Boo; Mama June's got a new show

Pumpkin, Sugar Bear, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June attend the WE tv premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars and "Ex-isled" on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv) (Photo: Jonathan Leibson, 2015 Getty Images)

Honey Boo Boo. That's all I have to say and many of those will know exactly who and what I am talking about.

But now, instead of Honey Boo Boo stealing the spotlight, it's Mama June who is going on a televised adventure of weight loss and new family drama.

WEtv is premiering Mama June: From Hot to Not in February.

The video shows a lot without giving away the ultimate ending; which is Mama June's fantastic weight loss.

Sugar Bear is getting married, Mama June's date walks out, and Honey Boo Boo is scared for her mom's health; it's a whirlwind of drama and it's delicious.

Along the same vein as "The Biggest Loser" and "Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body," "Mama June: From Hot to Not" will follow her journey through weight loss, dating and of course, we will get to see her daughters, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin.

The show premieres on Feb. 24 on WEtv.

