#ThirdCoastATL: Preview 11Alive's rap docu-series

For more than a decade, Atlanta has been the mecca of hip-hop, beating out traditional rap coasts based in the east and the west to become its very own "Third Coast" of hip-hop music. In this five-part series, 11Alive will explore why that is, what it takes to make it big, and the dangers of trying to rise to success from the streets.

WXIA 9:45 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories