#ThirdCoastATL Ep. 3: Gucci Mane's Testimony

In this exclusive interview, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane talks openly about how life changes once you make it big, and the challenges you face. Hear him talk about his humble beginnings, his arrests and how that led him to become a brand new man and artist

WXIA 9:38 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

