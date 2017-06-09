#ThirdCoastATL Ep. 3: Gucci Mane's Testimony
In this exclusive interview, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane talks openly about how life changes once you make it big, and the challenges you face. Hear him talk about his humble beginnings, his arrests and how that led him to become a brand new man and artist
WXIA 9:38 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Cause of fatal church bus crash in South Fulton revealedJun. 9, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
2 dead of apparent overdoses in BuckheadJun. 9, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Fire rips through Toco Hills restaurantJun. 9, 2017, 4:49 p.m.