#ThirdCoastATL Ep. 5: Atlanta in the center of the hip-hop universe
It's clear that Atlanta has played a key role in shaping the rap and hip-hop landscape over the last few decades, and there's even evidence of its influence trickling down into other aspects of music and television. But will the Third Coast always have th
WXIA 9:40 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Cause of fatal church bus crash in South Fulton revealedJun. 9, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
2 dead of apparent overdoses in BuckheadJun. 9, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Fire rips through Toco Hills restaurantJun. 9, 2017, 4:49 p.m.