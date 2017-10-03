Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Bob Seger is postponing his remaining 2017 tour dates because of an "urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae," his team announced Tuesday.

The Detroit rocker, 72, had 18 dates left on his schedule, running through Nov. 17.

Tuesday's announcement follows the cancellation of his Saturday show in Columbus, attributed to a pinched nerve.

Shows will be rescheduled, Seger's camp says, and existing tickets will be honored for those dates.

Ticket holders can also obtain refunds from their point of purchase.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," Seger said in a statement. "It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band had kicked off their latest round of touring Aug. 24 in Toledo and had played 13 dates so far.

Many stops on this tour have been billed as Seger's final shows at the respective venues.

Affected Bob Seger tour dates:

Oct. 5 Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 7 Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 10 Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 12 St. Louis, Scottrade Center

Oct. 14 Kansas City, Sprint Center

Oct. 19 The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21 Frisco, Texas, Ford Center at The Star

Oct. 24 Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center

Oct. 26 Denver, Pepsi Center

Oct. 28 Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 2 Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena

Nov. 4 Inglewood, Calif., The Forum

Nov. 7 Boise, Idaho, Ford Center

Nov. 9 Portland, Ore., Moda Center

Nov. 11 Seattle, KeyArena

Nov. 13 Billings, Mont., Rimrock Auto Arena

Nov. 15 St. Paul, XCEL Energy Center

Nov. 17 Chicago, Allstate Arena

