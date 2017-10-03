Bob Seger is postponing his remaining 2017 tour dates because of an "urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae," his team announced Tuesday.
The Detroit rocker, 72, had 18 dates left on his schedule, running through Nov. 17.
Tuesday's announcement follows the cancellation of his Saturday show in Columbus, attributed to a pinched nerve.
Shows will be rescheduled, Seger's camp says, and existing tickets will be honored for those dates.
Ticket holders can also obtain refunds from their point of purchase.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," Seger said in a statement. "It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”
Seger and the Silver Bullet Band had kicked off their latest round of touring Aug. 24 in Toledo and had played 13 dates so far.
Many stops on this tour have been billed as Seger's final shows at the respective venues.
Affected Bob Seger tour dates:
- Oct. 5 Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct. 7 Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena
- Oct. 10 Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct. 12 St. Louis, Scottrade Center
- Oct. 14 Kansas City, Sprint Center
- Oct. 19 The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct. 21 Frisco, Texas, Ford Center at The Star
- Oct. 24 Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center
- Oct. 26 Denver, Pepsi Center
- Oct. 28 Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov. 2 Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena
- Nov. 4 Inglewood, Calif., The Forum
- Nov. 7 Boise, Idaho, Ford Center
- Nov. 9 Portland, Ore., Moda Center
- Nov. 11 Seattle, KeyArena
- Nov. 13 Billings, Mont., Rimrock Auto Arena
- Nov. 15 St. Paul, XCEL Energy Center
- Nov. 17 Chicago, Allstate Arena
