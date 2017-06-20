Bruno Mars, other top acts to headline music fest

ATLANTA, Ga. – Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and Blink-182 will headline this year’s Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.
The annual, two-day festival will be Sept. 16-17 and will feature chart-toppers including:
Wiz Khalifa
Weezer
Big Sean
HAIM
Young the Giant
Bastille
Two Door Cinema Club
Tove Lo
Russ
Milky Chance
Collective Soul
The Strumbellas
Oh Wonder
Judah & The Lion
The Naked and Famous
Zara Larson
Dua Lipa
Broods
PVRIS
Vintage Trouble
Lizzo
Joywave
Bibi Bourelly
COIN
AJR
Circa Waves
Missio
Hiss Golden Messenger
Daye Jack
Midnight Larks
Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., at MusicMidtown.com.
“I’m so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the biggest names in music,” Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon, said.
“We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday.”
Tickets:
2-day general admission ticket: $135
VIP weekend ticket: $600
Super VIP weekend ticket: $1,750
For more on the festival, admission and the line-up, visit MusicMidtown.com.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs