Famous fans tweet love for late Chuck Berry

Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY , WXIA 1:20 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

Musicians and famous fans are toasting the late Chuck Berry on Twitter, after news broke Saturday that the rock 'n' roll pioneer died at age 90.

Mick Jagger's message was longer than 140 characters. "I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us," wrote Jagger. "He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever."

Bruce Springsteen also needed more than one tweet to talk about Berry. "Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages," he said.

Keith Urban thanked the guitarist, singer and songwriter for "the poetry, the passion and the potency."

Huey Lewis called Berry "maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll," and Randy Jackson thanked him for being "the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time."

Ringo Starr paid his respects with peace and love emojis.

"Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock ’n’ roll," tweeted The Jacksons. "In music, he cast one of the longest shadows."

L.A. Reid shared a similar tribute. "Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s groundbreaking impact," he wrote. "What a great life in music."

Brian Wilson said, "He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll."

"One of my big lights has gone out," said Keith Richards.


