Famous fans tweet love for late Chuck Berry

Fellow musicians are tweeting "RIP" to the late Chuck Berry. (Photo: L. Busacca)

Musicians and famous fans are toasting the late Chuck Berry on Twitter, after news broke Saturday that the rock 'n' roll pioneer died at age 90.

Mick Jagger's message was longer than 140 characters. "I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us," wrote Jagger. "He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever."

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Bruce Springsteen also needed more than one tweet to talk about Berry. "Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages," he said.

-Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Keith Urban thanked the guitarist, singer and songwriter for "the poetry, the passion and the potency."

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Huey Lewis called Berry "maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll," and Randy Jackson thanked him for being "the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time."

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

Ringo Starr paid his respects with peace and love emojis.

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music ????????????? pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

"Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock ’n’ roll," tweeted The Jacksons. "In music, he cast one of the longest shadows."

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

L.A. Reid shared a similar tribute. "Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s groundbreaking impact," he wrote. "What a great life in music."

Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s groundbreaking impact. What a great life in music. pic.twitter.com/lKEpb6xaK7 — LA Reid (@LA_Reid) March 18, 2017

Brian Wilson said, "He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll."

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out," said Keith Richards.

- Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017





