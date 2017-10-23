Foo Fighters to rock GSU Stadium for venue's first-ever concert

(L-R) Franz Stahl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett of the US rock band Foo fighters arrive on the red carpet during the 58th Annual Grammy Music Awards February 15, 2016. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: VALERIE MACON, Custom)

ATLANTA -- From home of the Braves to the home of the Panthers, to Atlanta's newest concert venue?

On Monday, Georgia State University announced the same company who reunited Outkast at Centennial Olympic Park is bringing the Foo Fighters to Georgia State Stadium for its first-ever concert.

"We're excited to host the Foo Fighters at Georgia State Stadium," said GSU Athletics Director Charlie Cobb in a statement Monday. "We know this will be a great concert to showcase our facility."

The newly-renovated stadium, once home to the Atlanta Braves and the cite of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 1996 Olympics, re-opened to the public Aug. 31 for the GSU Panther's first game. Cobb promised it would be the first of many concerts held at the stadium in the future.

The Foo Fighters will kick off their Concrete and Gold North American tour on April 18 in Austin, Texas before heading to Atlanta for an April 28th show date.

General admission tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale for Capitol One cardholders runs through Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. to Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

FOO FIGHTERS CONCRETE AND GOLD

North American Tour 2018

4/18 – Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

4/19 – The Woodlands, TX (Houston) – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4/21 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

4/22 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

4/25 – Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4/26 – West Palm Beach, FL– Coral Sky Amphitheatre

4/28 – Atlanta, GA — Georgia State Stadium

4/29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/1 — Lexington, KY —Rupp Arena

5/3 — Memphis, TN — Fed Ex Forum

7/7 — Philadelphia, PA — BB&T Pavilion

7/12 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre

7/14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/16 & 17 – New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

7/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/21 & 22 — Boston, MA – Fenway Park

7/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) – Blossom Music Center

7/26 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/29 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

