Ga. native Jason Aldean opens 'Saturday Night Live' with Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

Jason Aldean opened 'SNL' on Oct. 7. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC)

Saturday Night Live kicked off with an appearance by Jason Aldean.

The singer, who was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest musical festival as the Las Vegas shooting began, addressed the tragedy.

"This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," the country artist said. "Like, everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal.

"So many people are hurting — there are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends that are all part of our family," he continued. "So, I want to say to them we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we're gonna walk through these tough times together every step of the way because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable."

Aldean then performed I Won't Back Down by Tom Petty who died on Oct. 2.

