5 things you should know happened at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES - Adele and the late David Bowie won big at Sunday's Grammy Awards, tying with five awards apiece. Here are some of the biggest moments you might have missed from the telecast:

Adele, accepting major awards, professes her love for Beyoncé. The British diva had upsets in top categories, besting Beyoncé's Lemonade for album of the year with her 25, and winning song and record of the year for Hello over Bey's Formation. A teary-eyed Adele appeared shocked by the wins, telling the pop star, "I adore you and want you to be my mommy." After her final win, she said she "can't possibly accept this award," before dedicating album of the year to Beyoncé.

Adele curses, restarts George Michael tribute. The 15-Grammy winner made history, becoming the first artist ever to take the trifecta of album, record and song of the year twice (she last accomplished the feat in 2012 with album 21 and single Rolling in the Deep). But it was her second performance of the night — after opening the show with Hello — that made the most noise, as she cursed and stopped her slowed-down rendition of Michael's Fastlove. "I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him," Adele said. "Can we start over?"



Twenty One Pilots pants themselves. Pulling off a surprise win for pop duo/group performance for breakout hit Stressed Out, pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots stripped off their pants and took the stage in their underwear. The disrobing had sentimental value for the longtime friends, who shared an anecdote about watching the Grammys on TV before they were famous. "As we were watching, we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear," Tyler Joseph said. Bandmate Josh Dun "turned to me and was like, 'If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.' "

Katy Perry makes a "persistent" political statement. A Tribe Called Quest and James Corden were pointedly anti-Trump during the show, while Perry took a subtler approach to her politics. The pop queen performed her socially conscious new single, Chained to the Rhythm, live for the first time wearing a Hillary Clinton-style white pants suit and armband reading "persist." The rotating house set was a literal embodiment of Chain's lyrics about complacency and breaking out of one's comfort zone, as the singer found herself trapped behind a white picket fence before the structure burst into dozens of flying pieces. Perry ended the song hand in hand with featured artist Skip Marley, as the U.S. Constitution was projected onto the background.

James Corden gets a little help from his friends and family. After his opening number landed with a literal thud, the Late Late Show host went on charm patrol for the rest of the show with some very amusing results. In a play on his viral "Carpool Karaoke" segment, Corden invited artists including Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, John Legend, and Neil Diamond to sing Diamond's Sweet Caroline ... only to get upstaged by Beyoncé's young daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who jumped in on the bit. Later, Corden's real-life parents — celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary — jokingly cozied up to Heidi Klum and Nick Jonas, claiming they had a "free pass." And in a funny fakeout, the host feigned introducing Kanye West, but wound up inviting Recording Academy president Neil Portnow to the stage instead.

