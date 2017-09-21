Jay-Z reportedly turns down offer to perform at Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

Jay-Z introduces Vic Mensa at Mack Sennett Studios on July 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Jay-Z has 99 problems, but performing at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime show isn’t one.

The Brooklyn rapper reportedly turned down an offer to headline the NFL’s championship game in Minneapolis next February, according to The Source.

The website says the league found "everything they need in Jay-Z" to top Lady Gaga’s Halftime show last year.

However, Hov reportedly said no.

The NFL didn't rule out the report.

"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk.com. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

It's not clear why Jay-Z reportedly passed on the Halftime Show, which includes past performances from the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Paul McCartney and his wife, Beyoncé.

However, just last week, the 21-time Grammy Award winner joined a list of celebrities supporting former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.