Jefferson Airplane frontwoman protests Chick-fil-a - by letting them use her song

Musician Grace Slick signs a portrait of herself at a handprint ceremony inducting her into the Hollywood Rock Walk at the Guitar Center on October 22, 2002 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The frontwoman for a famed band of the 1960s got the chance, earlier this month, to protest an Atlanta-based chicken eatery's policies - by letting them use her song.

In a column for Forbes.com, musician Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane said she allowed Chick-Fil-A to use one of her songs as part of a commercial during the Grammy Awards. But she soon took an action to show that not all was peaceful between them.

"Chick-fil-A p***** me off," Slick wrote. "The Georgia-based company has a well-documented history of funding organizations, through their philanthropic foundation WinShape, that are against gay marriage," she said - also adding quotes from the company's CEO Dan T. Cathy to the same effect.

So when an advertising agency called on behalf of Chick-fil-A asking to use her song, she said her first thought was to respond with an expletive-laden decline.

"But then I decided, 'F*** yes," Slick wrote.

Instead, she allowed the commercial to use her voice in the song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." She then gave the money she received to Lambda Legal, which she described as the largest national legal organization working to advance the civil rights of LGBTQ people - and those living with HIV.

Just recently, the same organization took up cases in Georgia involving judges restricting the legal name change of transgender men.

"See, I come from a time when artists didn't just sell their soul to the highest bidder," Slick said. "When musicians took a stand, when the message of the songs was 'feed your head,' not 'feed your wallet'."

