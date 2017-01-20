Lil Yachty to perform halftime at upcoming Hawks game

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Lil Yachty performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for TIDAL) (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Hometown hip-hop artist Lil Yachty will be keeping the Hawks 'True to Atlanta' with a halftime concert on Jan. 27.

“I grew up in Atlanta, so it’s very exciting to take the stage at Philips Arena, especially during a Hawks game,” said Lil Yachty. “The Hawks are really connecting with a younger fan base, so I think collaborating with the team for a halftime performance is a natural fit for both of us.”

The 19-year-old product of Pebblebrook in suburban Atlanta was recently named to Forbes’ 2017 Class of “30 Under 30,” a group described as a batch of diverse, young innovators. In addition to recording a few popular mixtapes, Yachty is the face of an exclusive clothing line and also starred in a national ad for a soft drink.

He will become the latest Atlanta-bred star to perform at a Hawks game over the past three seasons, joining a list that includes 2Chainz, T.I., Jeezy, Ludacris and Gucci Mane.

Tickets for the contest are available now at Hawks.com/yachty, including an option with a $10 food and beverage credit. To secure the $10 credit, fans should select “Food and Beverage Deal” after choosing a seat location and the barcode on the ticket will include the deal.

PHOTOS: Lil Yachty

(© 2017 WXIA)