Migos weighs in on Donald Glover shoutout, success of 'Bad and Boujee'

ATLANTA -- 11Alive caught up with the members of Migos on Thursday as they left a midtown Atlanta restaurant to ask them about their first number one single and another star that helped them get there.

The group weighed in on the shoutout from "Atlanta" star Donald Glover during the Golden Globes and their now number 1 hit "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track went viral, driven in part by the viral buzz from Glover's comments as he accepted the award for Best TV Series at the annual award show.

Watch the full speech here:

PHOTOS: Migos

