Randy Travis, wife spread stroke awareness at Senate

Randy Travis holds his wife Mary's hand as they enter the committee room to make a presentation to the Health and Welfare Committee on Tennessee Stroke Awareness Day on the Hill Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean)

Mary Travis: 'Giant baby steps make a big difference.'

Ahead of Randy Travis’ tribute concert Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, the country singer and his wife Mary visited a meeting of Tennessee’s Senate and Welfare Committee. The lawmakers and guests in the room applauded as Travis walked in and took his seat on the front row.

The meeting focused on stroke education, awareness, treatment and prevention in Tennessee. Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 that paralyzed the right side of his body and initially left him unable to walk, talk or read. After years of physical and speech therapy, Travis can now walk, shower and get himself dressed. The country singer is in the process of relearning how to speak conversationally and read. Travis listened as his wife Mary Travis shared his story or survival and recovery.

Mary wanted to offer encouragement to stroke victims who may feel they have plateaued in their recovery. She recalled that she and her husband were told that his recovery would permanently stall at the six-month mark. However, it was about a year later when he learned to walk and just last week he read the word “Nashville” for the first time when he saw it on a road sign while she drove into town from Texas.

“We’ve seen so many changes since that six-month period of time and we continue to see changes,” Mary Travis told the committee. “It’s those giant baby steps that seem so small to us when we’re healthy. I speak to family members and those in the medical field who are challenged with stroke patients to not ever give up, don’t steal that hope and believe there’s always another sunrise and that giant baby steps make a big difference.”

The Travises spent about 20 minutes addressing the committee. At the end, Senator Doug Overbey praised Travis for his “bravery in being here.”

“You’re raising awareness and that helps everybody in this state by stepping forward and being here with your testimony,” he said. “Our love for you and your music will go on forever and ever, amen.”

(© 2017 The Tennessean)