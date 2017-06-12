#ThirdCoastATL Ep. 4: The dangers of the game

When you're an Atlanta rapper, part of your credibility rests on you being "from the streets." But sometimes that lifestyle can come with the dangerous territory of drugs, guns, gangs and violence. We talk to family of Bankroll Fresh, whose murder was a w

WXIA 12:45 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories