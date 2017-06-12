Atlanta.

It's the undisputed capitol of the American Southeast (and if anyone tries to tell you otherwise, well, they're wrong.)

The city is a massive network of sprawling suburban neighborhoods connected by seemingly always-traffic-clogged highways (that sometimes break for no reason). But even before people joked about all our traffic woes, our city was Home of the Centennial Olympic Games. The same place that gave the world Coca-Cola, Detla Airlines and Chick-fil-A.

The cradle of the Civil Rights movement.

That legacy helped make Atlanta a shining example, but even after the push for equality the struggle didn't all together leave. Despite all its successes, it's still a place where poverty and wealth co-mingle. However, that continued struggle proved to be a source of inspiration for artists who rapped about reality they faced, who evolved a genre into a powerhouse with Atlanta at the center.

All of that helps make the city what it is, and makes Atlantans proud to rep their home no matter what.

You can hear it in the lyrics of yesterday and today's hits -- whether it's T.I. talking 'bout rolling through the streets of Bankhead, or Gucci calling out Zone 6. See where those neighborhoods are -- and just a few of the rappers from them -- in Atlanta.

**Note: This is not a comprehensive list

ZONE 1

Neighborhoods Included: Bankhead, Adamsville, English Avenue, Vine City, West Lake, Collier Heights, Hunter Hills, (formerly) Bowen Homes, the Bluff

Notable names from there: Shawty Lo, T.I.



ZONE 2

Neighborhoods Included: Buckhead, Lindbergh, Piedmont Heights, Morningside

ZONE 3

Neighborhoods Included: Pittsburgh, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Peoplestown, Lakewood Heights, Thomasville

Notable names from there: Young Thug, Bankroll Fresh, Ludacris, Waka Flaka Flame, Outkast (East Point, really)



ZONE 4

Neighborhoods Included: Cascade, Ben Hill, West End, Greenbriar, Oakland City

Notable names from there: Kriss Kross (discovered at Greenbriar Mall), Killer Mike



ZONE 5

Neighborhoods Included: Downtown, Midtown, Georgia Dome, Piedmont Park, Castleberry Hill



ZONE 6

Neighborhoods Included: Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park, East Atlanta, East Lake, Edgewood, Kirkwood, Glenwood, Little Five Points, Grant Park, Virginia Highlands, Moreland Avenue and more

Notable names from there: Gucci Mane, Future



MORE | What hood are you from? Check out our map

*Zone information from the Atlanta Police Department

