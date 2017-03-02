Mystic Falls Founders Day Party: saying goodbye to 'The Vampire Diaries'

COVINGTON, GA - The pretty people, the small town vibes - oh yeah- and the vampires. It is all coming to an end and the town of Covington is sending off the finale of The Vampire Diaries with a proper goodbye.

They will transform Covington into Mystic Falls for this finale and give fans a chance to experience the magical town that has been a part of their lives for 8 years.

Vampire Stalkers and Mystic Falls Tours will be hosting a screening of the season 8 finale of The Vampire Diaries in The Covington Town Square at 7:30 p.m. but there will much more to do before and after that.

According to the Mystic Falls Tours website, this event is completely free and everything start at 5:45 p.m.

There will be opportunities for fans to take pictures on the Mystic Falls Clocktower and Chris Brochu, who plays Luke on The Vampire Diaries, will perform an acoustic concert.

This event will take place on March 10 and there will be plenty of daytime events so be sure to come early and spend the day in Mystic Falls for the very last time.

PHOTOS | Mystic Falls The Vampire Diaries

(© 2017 WXIA)