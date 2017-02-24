NASCAR legends lend their voices to 'Cars 3'

Disney-Pixar announced a team-up with NASCAR this year ahead of the release of Cars 3 on June 16.
Actor Owen Wilson, the voice of Lightning McQueen in the Cars franchise will be the grand marshal for the 59th annual Daytona 500 this weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Along with Wilson's appearance this weekend, a whole slate of NASCAR legends will lend their voices to the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie, with fanciful names to match the Cars universe:
Chase Elliott - Chase Racelott
Ryan Blaney - Ryan "Inside" Laney
Daniel Suarez - Danny Swervez
Bubba Wallace - Bubba Wheelhouse
Darrell Waltrip - Darrell Cartrip
Shannon Spake - Shannon Spokes
Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr. - Tex Dinoco
Jeff Gordon - Jeff Gorvette
Richard "The King" Petty - Strip "The King" Weathers
Kyle Petty - Cal Weathers
Mike Joy - Mike Joyride
Ray Evernham - Ray Reverham
Other tie-ins between NASCAR and Cars 3 will take place throughout the early part of the 2017 NASCAR season.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs