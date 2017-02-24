NASCAR legends lend their voices to 'Cars 3'

On Feb. 23, 2017, NASCAR and Disney announced which drivers and other NASCAR figures would lend their voices to "Cars 3." (NASCAR) (Photo: WXIA)

Disney-Pixar announced a team-up with NASCAR this year ahead of the release of Cars 3 on June 16.

Actor Owen Wilson, the voice of Lightning McQueen in the Cars franchise will be the grand marshal for the 59th annual Daytona 500 this weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Along with Wilson's appearance this weekend, a whole slate of NASCAR legends will lend their voices to the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie, with fanciful names to match the Cars universe:

Chase Elliott - Chase Racelott

Ryan Blaney - Ryan "Inside" Laney

Daniel Suarez - Danny Swervez

Bubba Wallace - Bubba Wheelhouse

Darrell Waltrip - Darrell Cartrip

Shannon Spake - Shannon Spokes

Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr. - Tex Dinoco

Jeff Gordon - Jeff Gorvette

Richard "The King" Petty - Strip "The King" Weathers

Kyle Petty - Cal Weathers

Mike Joy - Mike Joyride

Ray Evernham - Ray Reverham

Other tie-ins between NASCAR and Cars 3 will take place throughout the early part of the 2017 NASCAR season.

