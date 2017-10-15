NBC cancels medical drama 'The Night Shift' after four seasons

'The Night Shift' (NBC) (Photo: NBCUniversal, WXIA)

The Night Shift has run out of days.

On Friday, NBC canceled the medical drama, which had a healthy four-season run. It was a staple of the summer schedule for most of its time on the network.

Shift, which stars Eoin Macken, Jill Flint and Scott Wolf, follows the night team of doctors and nurses at a San Antonio hospital emergency room.

“For four seasons, The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

