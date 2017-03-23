Netflix in April: What's new and expiring

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 12: General view during a press conference with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to announce the Netflix service in Mexico at the St. Regis Hotel on September 12, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images Latam)

Get ready for more Get Down and Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! And plenty of other new Netflix shows.

The streaming service announced its list of titles coming and going next month, and the news is making us not at all worried about April showers keeping us inside, and on the couch and in front of the TV for many hours.

Some of Netflix's new shows include Season 2 of the hip-hop series The Get Down, the premiere seasons of Bill Nye Saves the World and Girlboss, new standup from Louis C.K. and movies from Adam Sandler and Jake Johnson.

Of course, that means there are favorites on the way out, including seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and movies Ferris Buller's Day Off and The Princess Bride.

Here's the full list of titles arriving and expiring:

Available 4/1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler's List (1993)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

Available 4/2

The D Train (2015)

Available 4/4

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Available 4/7

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 4/8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Available 4/10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

Available 4/11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

Available 4/12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

Available 4/14

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 4/15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 4/18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/19

A Plastic Ocean

Available 4/21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 4/22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Available 4/23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

Available 4/24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

Available 4/25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

Available 4/27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 4/30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

Last Call

Leaving 4/1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 - 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 - 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 - 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 - 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 - 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 - 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 - 9

Vanilla Sky

Leaving 4/3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

Leaving 4/7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

Leaving 4/9

Hero

Leaving 4/10/17

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

Leaving 4/14

The Lazarus Effect

Leaving 4/15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

Leaving 4/17

American Dad! Season 6

Leaving 4/26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Leaving 4/30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

Copyright 2017 WCNC