New 'Black Panther' trailer released on Monday

Marvel's 'Black Panther' (Photo: WXIA)

With only a few months to go before its release, Marvel Studios released the new trailer and a new poster for the upcoming Black Panther on Monday.

The movie tells the story of T'Challa, the new king of the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda, the world's only source of vibranium -- the unbreakable material that is used to make Captain America's shield.

While he was at a United Nations conference in Vienna with his father, King T'Chaka, a terrorist's bomb killed the elder king, thrusting Prince T'Challa onto the throne as the new ruler of his nation.

T'Challa has returned home after the events of last year's Captain America Civil War to face threats to Wakanda, both from outside and from within, not only as king, but as the superhero known as Black Panther.

Marvel's Black Panther, which was produced primarily in Atlanta, opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

The motion picture stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, and co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

