New local casting calls for this week - some as soon as Tuesday

Several big projects are close to wrapping production, but still have metro Atlanta casting calls available this week!

Check below if you're interested in any of these local roles:



Tyler Perry Studios has a new series casting extras for an upscale restaurant scene filming in Atlanta. Producers are looking for background extras to play upscale patrons in the show.

Details surrounding the show have yet to be released, but it was recently announced that Tyler Perry Studios is working on an upcoming House of Payne spinoff.

To audition for a role on the upcoming series, check the breakdown:

***CASTING CALL SUBMIT NOW***

UPSCALE RESTAURANT PATRONS NEEDED

Please send in your headshots, resumes and sizes to:

Submissions.SCA@gmail.com

Subject line: UPSCALE

This is at TPStudios in Atlanta, GA.

Kevin Spacey's Manifesto is now casting FBI Agents for a scene filming Tuesday, February 14 in White, Georgia.

Casting TaylorMade is now casting actors, models and talent to work on a scene filming this Tuesday, February 14; Casting directors say they are looking for people to play Montana townsfolk and FBI agents. Producers are seeking talent between the ages of 30 and 50 to work on the production.

Variety says the Discovery Channel series Manifesto will tell the story of how the FBI brought down one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world — Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber — from the point of view of an FBI profiler.

Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti (producer of 'Captain Phillips' and 'The Social Network') are executive producers. The series stars Sam Worthington, Paul Bettany, Chris Noth and Jane Lynch.

To audition for a role on Manifesto:

CASTING TUESDAY 2/14 - MANIFESTO - WHITE, GA 1) 1990’s Agent, Forensics, Montana Towns-Folk

Ages 30-50yrs / All Ethnicities / No Buzz Cuts or Longer Length Hair on Men / Ladies Short to Medium Hair Lengths are Preferred

SHOOT LOCATION: White, GA – looking for locals *check in GPS

SHOOT DATE: Tuesday – February 14th

RATE: $68 / 8hrs

CALL TIME: Early Morning (could be as early as 5:30am)

SUBJECT: North Tuesday

TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot

PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.





Margot Robbie's I, Tonya is now casting journalists in Atlanta

Central Casting is now casting clean-cut men and women ages 18 and older to play journalists and news crew filming on Tuesday, February 14 in Smyrna, GA. Casting directors are looking for talent to work on the new Margot Robbie movie I, Tonya.

About I, Tonya:

During the 1994 Olympics, Tonya Harding was pitted against the more popular Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, where Kerrigan was attacked by a man who struck her a few inches above her knee.

While both Kerrigan and Harding made the Olympic team that headed to the Lillehammer Olympics the attack was linked back to Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt.

To audition for a role in I, Tonya:

***I, TONYA*** Smyrna, GA -- Tuesday, February 14

Filming Rate: $93/10

PRESS / PAPARAZZI - Clean-cut men and women, over the age of 18 to portray journalists and news crew. Men must be clean shaven and a max 44 coat. Women must be max size 10 dress.

People that worked as press previously are encouraged to submit!

Please submit an email to TONYA@centralcasting.com and include a recent picture, location, contact phone number and name and your preferred work date. Put PRESS 2/14 in the subject line.

Netflix's Come Sunday is looking for actors, models and talent to work on the new movie. Casting directors are casting extras for a church scene set in San Francisco set in the early 2000s. Producers said they are "seeking individuals who are VERY ECLECTIC with ECLECTIC ATTIRE."

Come Sunday is based on a This American Life segment from 2005 which chronicles the story of Carlton Pearson (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a renowned evangelical minister in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who stirs up controversy with his revelation that there is no hell. He loses everything, and must rebuild his church and his own family and find his personal faith.

Come SUNDAY!

Our FINAL WRAP DAY OF FILMING!

Thursday 2/16/17

Call time TBD

LOCATION: Marietta, GA

Age: 22 & up

After the rise and fall, a new church has opened its doors. TAKES PLACE EARLY 2000’s

(San Francisco)

This church scene is ALTERNATIVE and supports INCLUSION. More eclectic and casual looks.

FRESH FACES/NEW BG ACTORS only. You must not have worked the HD church scenes.

We are seeking individuals that are VERY ECLECTIC with ECLECTIC ATTIRE.

Africans, African American, Indian, Hispanic, Latino Men and Women etc…

Mohawks, dreads, head wraps, African/Indian clothing…..

Please submit 3 photos

Name

Age

Number

HT

WT

Sizes

Shirt

Neck

Pant

Dress/skirt

Location/ Distance to Marietta, GA

Email: ComeSundayCasting2@gmail.com

SUBJECT: female 2/16

SUBJECT: Male 2/16

These are not the only productions in town -- several other movies and television productions are still working in and around metro Atlanta, and others are still getting ramped up over the next few weeks. We'll push to have info on those as they become available.

And a quick word of thanks to the guys over at Project Casting for give us a heads up on some of these casting calls.

