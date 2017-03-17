New three-day casting call for untitled Reba McEntire TV series pilot

Singer Reba McEntire speaks onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXII at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2016 Getty Images)

Central Casting Georgia is looking for people for a three-day casting call next week in Atlanta and Madison on an as yet untitled ABC television pilot from the writers of Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids.

According to IMDB, the project, which stars Reba McEntire, is just being referred to as "Untitled Reba McEntire Southern Drama," for now, and was created by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.

In the pilot, according to the description from IMDB, Ruby Adair, the sheriff of the small town of Oxblood, KY will find her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this southern gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.

The series stars McEntire, Jack Coleman (Heroes), Emily Rose (Haven), Ben Esler (Hell on Wheels), Natalie Hall (All My Children) and Saidah Ekulona (The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3).

The casting call is seeking "small-town-types" -- African American women, as well as Caucasian and African American men for the project for next Tuesday, March 21, Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.

If you're interested, take a look at the casting call info below -- and a quick word of thanks to Central Casting Georgia & Project Casting for the heads up on this project.

***CASTING NOTICE - UMC PILOT***



An ABC Pilot brought to you by the writers from Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids.



***THREE DAY CALL***



Works: Tuesday 3/21, Sun 3/26 & Mon 3/27

**Tues in ATL and Sun & Mon in MADISON, GA**



Pay Rate: $93/10



Central Casting is seeking small town types! We are in need of African American looking WOMEN , as well we Caucasian and African American looking MEN for a three day call!



If this is you please submit to UMC@centralcasting.com with the subject line THREE DAY CALL

