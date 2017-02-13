Nick Cannon says he is leaving 'America's Got Talent'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 09: Host/emcee Nick Cannon attends 2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for March of Dimes) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2016 Getty Images)

Nick Cannon said Monday morning he would be leaving NBC's summer staple America's Got Talent, which he has hosted for the past eight seasons, after learning network executives were upset and considering firing him over a racial joke he told in a Showtime comedy special which aired over the weekend.

Cannon's announcement came on social media.

"After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my team that NBC believed that I was in breach of my contract because I had disparaged their brand," Cannon said in his online post. "In my defense, I would ask how so?"

Shot at The Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles last December, Cannon pulled no punches in Stand Up, Don't Shoot, which premiered on Showtime last Friday night. Reviews for the raw, profanity-laced special pointed out that this was not the safe, pedestrian Nick Cannon that audiences are familiar with from the NBC summer hit, nor is it even the slightly edgy Nick Cannon that they may get glimpses of from their teens' viewings of MTV's Wild 'N Out.

No, this Nick Cannon, dressed in all black, with a wool skull cap, leather jacket and leather gloves will bring viewers closer in mind to the far more dangerous edge of comedy -- where old school Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor or even Redd Foxx played. Places where you would hide your kids, and your churchgoing relatives.

According to reviewers, some of Cannon's comedy on Stand Up, Don't Shoot included using the "N-word" and NBC in the same vein, while telling jokes about America's Got Talent.

Cannon says he won't be returning to the show as a result of the issue.

"So I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I cannot see myself returning. As of lately I have even questioned if I want to even be apart of an industry who ultimately treats artists in this manner," Cannon said. "There will always be a 'do as I say' mentality that mirror's society's perception of women and minorities, and only a few will stand up against it. I proudly stand as one of those few, and gladly take on whatever repercussions that come with it."

NBC has not commented about Cannon's statements. The 12th season of America's Got Talent is set to premiere in May on NBC and 11Alive.

