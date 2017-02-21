WXIA
People sent Gordon Ramsay pictures of their food over the weekend and it was hilarious

Catherine Park, WXIA 11:42 AM. EST February 21, 2017

For those of you who do not know who Gordon Ramsay is, here is a little biography.

Gordon Ramsay is a British celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality.

His popular shows include Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and he's known for his hilariously frequent use of the F-word. 

Although this is not a new thing for Ramsay, over the weekend the acclaimed chef took to Twitter and did what he did best; totally bash on everyone's culinary creations. 

Here are some of his side-splitting interactions:







He extremely blunt but if his persona on MasterChef Junior has shown us anything, he is a real a big teddy bear at heart. 

He's got plenty of more funny responses to his fans' food pictures on his Twitter (@GordonRamsay). Hope this story gave a pep in your step on this beautiful Tuesday. 

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


