Police department 'terrified' of red balloons tied to sewer grates

Apparent promotions for a Stephen King movie remake are leaving some Pennsylvania police officers quaking in their boots.

And now they're asking the prankster behind them to knock it off. Those promotions are apparently for the soon-to-be released retelling of Stephen King's "It" and feature an infamous red balloon tied to a sewer grate.

"We give points for creativity, however, we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request that they do not do that again," the department said on their Facebook page.

For those unaware of the story, they recommended that the public search for "It" online and ended their statement with three ominous words from the original movie: "You'll float too."

Since then the post has been shared more than 10,000 times and reached even more.

They later had a little more fun with the post with a follow-up that they were putting the Criminal Investigations Division on the case of this balloon caper adding that it "took on a life it's own (no pun intended)."

The picture included, well, "It" speaks for itself.

