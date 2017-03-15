Police thriller '.38' to begin shooting in Thomasville, Ga. in May

Terrence Howard, Paula Patton, Mike Epps (Photo: Custom)

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Terrence Howard (Empire), Paula Patton (Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol) and Mike Epps (Death Wish) will star in the crime thriller .38, set to begin filming in May in downstate Thomasville, Ga.

.38 was co-written by and will be directed by Michael Carney, who wrote and directed the motion picture version of Same Kind of Different as Me -- which won't hit US screens until this fall.

In .38, a rookie cop on the streets of St. Louis spends his first night on the job and sees the bonds of loyalty, work and family bringing the cops together, both black and white.

According to The Hollywood Reporter report, Howard plays a detective whose daughter goes missing on that night. Epps plays a seasoned cop who has a family connection to a neighborhood gang leader who doesn't think highly of the rookie. Patton will play Epps' partner, who has to console the daughter of a murdered man, then joins other officers as they track down the murderer.

Along with Carney, .38 was written by Tim Clemente and Alexander Foard.

