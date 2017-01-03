'Real Housewives' Kenya Moore pulls gun on trespassers

(Photo: Kenya Moore Instagram: @thekenyamoore)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – After pointing a gun at three people who knocked on her door, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore said she has the right to feel safe in her own home and should be able to protect herself.

The reality star said two men and a woman jumped over her fence and knocked on her door, trespassing on her gated property, dubbed “Moore Manor,” on Dec. 30 just before 6:30 p.m., according to her security camera screenshots.

“I'm pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn't get through my security gates,” Moore said on Instagram.

Moore, 45, responded by waving a gun at them until they left her residence.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don't care if I'm on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door ...2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist...What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?” the Bravo reality TV star, said in a post on Instagram.

The Detroit native said the culprits were driving a white car and that the woman in the trio was recording on her phone the entire time.

“Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished,” she said.

Moore, owner of Moore Vision Media production company, requested help from her followers in identifying the trespassers; posting on Instagram that she would offer $1,000 for information and gave her email address: mooremanor2016@gmail.com.

“They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each.”

“It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.”

Moore also took to Twitter on New Year's Eve.

$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my… https://t.co/yg6X50Mvgk — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) December 31, 2016

People are crazy AF! A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

