Recording artist K. Michelle reveals twins on the way, shares health scare

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: K.Michelle appears at the VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere at Stage 48 on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Vh1)

You may know her as an R&B singer, songwriter, television personality, guitarist or a very skilled pianist, well next year, the multi-talented singer and mother of one, K. Michelle, will be adding a new title to her resume -- a mother of three.

Thursday night, in a series of tweets, K. Michelle got personal with her fans, even revealing a health scare.

She began by telling fans that she is working on her album but hinted that this would be her last album by tweeting, "I'm giving you guys an album and handing in my last album all at the same time!" Fans responded with a series of crying emjois and gifs.

She continued by saying she has a new store opening that has her a bit stressed and her store launch can not be anything but great.

Within minutes of the tweet session, K. Michelle tweeted that she'd been diagnosed with a serious disease:

So my docs told me I had lupus.I was devastated for 2weeks.Then the fertility doctor told me that I couldn't carry twins full terms.but wait — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

But my body was tired, my mind was just beat down.My results from the doctor came again as dormant or negative.So I feel 2my knees to praise — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

She then tweeted that she will have to pay close attention to her blood work every 3 months but as she prayed on her knees, another tough phone call.

Then a call from my obgyn saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Michelle says she kept beating herself as she though God was punishing her for having an abortion. But after two weeks of dealing with her broken spirit, a call that changed her life.

2weeks of what felt like my world was crumbling.2day we got a call that THEY REALLY FOUND THE PERFECT SURROGATE for us.My hands were shaking — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Now the singer-songwriter says she is ready for the challenge of mothering three children and she looks forward to the "beautiful process" that will bring two healthy girls into her life.

