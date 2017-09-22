Reports: Kylie Jenner is pregnant

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Custom)

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to TMZ, People and Us Weekly.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, according to reports.

Jenner, 20, began dating Scott, 25, in April of this year after splitting from the rapper Tyga.

Following in her family's footsteps, Jenner has found incredible success with her own branding efforts, particularly with her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. As of August, the line had earned $420 million in just 18 months, Women's Wear Daily reported.

Jenner, whose childhood was documented on her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, launched her own spin-off, Life of Kylie, in August.

As of late Friday, none of the Kardashians had posted word of the baby news on social media.

A rep for Jenner could not be reached for comment.

