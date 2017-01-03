Reports: Private funeral for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds will be Thursday

Plans for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be laid to rest together are moving closer to fruition, according to reports by ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC News cited family sources as saying a private memorial service for family and close friends only will take place Thursday. The network interviewed Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, on Friday in his first TV appearance since Fisher died Dec. 20 and Reynolds followed her on Dec. 21.

THR said services would be in Beverly Hills, where both women lived next door to each other.

A public commemoration is expected later, but details for that have not been released yet.

Representatives of the family did not return a message from USA TODAY.

Todd, 58, said on ABC's 20/20 on Friday that the family, including Fisher's 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd, planned a joint funeral for the mother-daughter duo, whose bond in life was unbreakable.

Now they'll be buried side by side at famed Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, amidst all the other boldfaced Hollywood names laid to rest there.

Fisher, 60, died at a hospital four days after suffering a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The official cause of death has not been established and it's not clear when that might be available.

One day later, Reynolds, 84, died at a hospital after an apparent stroke at her son's home while discussing funeral plans for her daughter. She had suffered several smaller strokes in recent years, but Todd said he believes his mother could not bear to lose Carrie, having said in the past she did not want to outlive her daughter.

“She said she really wanted to be with Carrie,” Todd told ABC. “In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

Carrie's half sisters, Joely and Tricia Fisher (their mother is actress Connie Stevens), appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to talk about their loss. Joely said Reynolds told her before Carrie died that she was praying for more time with her daughter.

“She kept saying that she wanted more time, and I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, then Debbie would not," Joely said. "She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn’t. And she didn’t.”

