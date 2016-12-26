Revisit George Michael's joyful 'Carpool Karaoke' ride with James Corden

Before
Their early carpool karaoke session, which later inspired the ratings juggernaut, was originally conceived as a sketch for Britain’s Comic Relief charity in 2011. "My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden explained to host
The result was nothing short of amazing.
Corden joined the chorus of celebrities paying homage to the pop legend in the wake of his death over the Christmas holiday. "I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember," Corden wrote on Twitter. "He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."
