Revisit George Michael's joyful 'Carpool Karaoke' ride with James Corden

Before James Corden ’s beloved "Carpool Karaoke" segment struck a chord with late-night viewers, the Late Late Show host was just a humble man cruising around the streets of London with his friend George Michael .

Their early carpool karaoke session, which later inspired the ratings juggernaut, was originally conceived as a sketch for Britain’s Comic Relief charity in 2011. "My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden explained to host Stephen Colbert during a June appearance on The Late Show. "And then we realized, ‘Maybe we’ll lose the prison, but what if there’s still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we’ll sing some Wham! songs?' "

The result was nothing short of amazing.

Corden joined the chorus of celebrities paying homage to the pop legend in the wake of his death over the Christmas holiday. "I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember," Corden wrote on Twitter. "He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

