RHOA's Kenya Moore posts photo of new mystery husband

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore posted a new picture of herself and her new husband, Marc, on Instagram and the photo already has over 63K likes.

The former blushing bride is no stranger to expressing her love for her new beau on social media,

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

"What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder." A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Moore got married back in June and her love for her new bae is going strong, according to this recent picture of herself and Marc.

And here is the new photo and I'll warn you right now, you can't really see her husband's face but it's still a cute photo.

#baeday A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Good for you Kenya!

