RHOA's Kenya Moore posts photo of new mystery husband

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore posted a new picture of herself and her new husband, Marc, on Instagram and the photo already has over 63K likes.
The former blushing bride is no stranger to expressing her love for her new beau on social media,
Moore got married back in June and her love for her new bae is going strong, according to this recent picture of herself and Marc.
And here is the new photo and I'll warn you right now, you can't really see her husband's face but it's still a cute photo.
Good for you Kenya!
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs