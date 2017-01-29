SAG Awards 2017: Who is on the winners list?

Actor Claire Foy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Crown onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK)

Hollywood's top talent celebrated the year's best acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The night's winners (in bold) and nominees:

MOVIES

Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting actor

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting actress

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Cast

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

WINNER: Hidden Figures

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Westworld

WINNER: Stranger Things

Ensemble in a comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Veep

WINNER: Orange Is the New Black

Life achievement award

Lily Tomlin

Photos | 2017 SAG Awards



(© 2017 WXIA)