SAG Awards 2017: Who is on the winners list?

USA TODAY , WXIA 5:54 AM. EST January 30, 2017

Hollywood's top talent celebrated the year's best acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The night's winners (in bold) and nominees:

MOVIES
Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting actress
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Cast
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
WINNER: Hidden Figures

TELEVISION
Actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Actress in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Ensemble in a drama series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Westworld
WINNER: Stranger Things

Ensemble in a comedy series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Veep
WINNER: Orange Is the New Black

Life achievement award
Lily Tomlin

