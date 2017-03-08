WXIA
Close

Sexist trolls are furious about Ciara's nude pregnancy shoot

People are upset over Ciara's photo. Do you think it's too much? Do you think we should let her just live?

Maeve McDermott , USATODAY , WXIA 12:09 PM. EST March 08, 2017

Two and a half years have passed since Ciara and her rapper ex-fiance Future broke up. And still, even with a new baby on the way with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara can't shake off critics that claim her every move is directed at her ex.

The singer became the latest pregnant star to show off her growing belly in the nude, appearing in a topless shoot for Harpers' Bazaar.

While Ciara looks stunning, one photo — featuring the star holding her son Future (named after her ex), with husband Russell Wilson hugging her from behind — is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

For some commenters, there were just too many naked limbs in the photo.

But one portion of Twitter claimed Ciara's shoot was "disrespectful" to Future, considering the ex-couple's lengthy history of legal drama. According to one Twitter conspiracy theory, "Ciara so disrespectful and I think she does the (expletive) on purpose to get a reaction from Future and to blow up in court."

However, Ciara defenders drown out the hate with supportive messages, claiming the star has the right to pose however she wants with her husband and child.

Many voices pointed out that Future wasn't exactly a model partner.

While others just want the drama to end.

As her name rose to the top of Twitter's trending topics, Ciara didn't comment on the firestorm, simply tweeting another stunning photo from her shoot.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories