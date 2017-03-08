Sexist trolls are furious about Ciara's nude pregnancy shoot

Ciara attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Two and a half years have passed since Ciara and her rapper ex-fiance Future broke up. And still, even with a new baby on the way with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara can't shake off critics that claim her every move is directed at her ex.

The singer became the latest pregnant star to show off her growing belly in the nude, appearing in a topless shoot for Harpers' Bazaar.

While Ciara looks stunning, one photo — featuring the star holding her son Future (named after her ex), with husband Russell Wilson hugging her from behind — is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

For some commenters, there were just too many naked limbs in the photo.

But one portion of Twitter claimed Ciara's shoot was "disrespectful" to Future, considering the ex-couple's lengthy history of legal drama. According to one Twitter conspiracy theory, "Ciara so disrespectful and I think she does the (expletive) on purpose to get a reaction from Future and to blow up in court."

That Ciara pic so disrespectful to future.... — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 7, 2017

Baby Future is way too old to be naked in that photoshoot and Ciara acts like he really doesn't have his own father, it's so disrespectful. — Jacqui (@L0VERGiRL_) March 7, 2017

However, Ciara defenders drown out the hate with supportive messages, claiming the star has the right to pose however she wants with her husband and child.

Ciara: *breathes*

Toe Jam Twitter: Look at her being disrespectful! She only does this to get at Future! That's why her music career flopped — black history heaux (@localblactivist) March 7, 2017

Whats wrong with you all? Talkin about Ciara disrespectful to Future? She not posed to be happy? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Evil Genius (@Groovy_Ky) March 7, 2017

Ciara is a prime example of how you can go about it the right way & still get talked about ... society is so bitter — 🌺🌸 (@HtxLexx) March 7, 2017

Ciara's family photo is weird to ppl who 1.) don't know how to define family. 2.) sexualize kids. 3.) assign women to exes. 4.) are weird. — J.Cotti. (@iAmJCotti) March 7, 2017

I can't comprehend what it is about Ciara's joy that is so offensive. — Y'assssssss Al Ghul (@beauty_jackson) March 7, 2017

The anger at Ciara's happiness is sort of funny, but it is also really sad. Some of y'all can't imagine actually moving on. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) March 7, 2017

Many voices pointed out that Future wasn't exactly a model partner.

We talking about a man who intentionally skipped out on baby Future's birth to do a show. Left Ciara in the hospital alone. Foh. — Nice Look Nikki ❤ (@PrettyNikki33) March 7, 2017

How come it wasn't a problem when Future had his other children around Ciara but it's a problem for her son to be around HER HUSBAND — Caline (@Ci_so_lowkey) March 7, 2017

If Future didn't want Ciara doing all this he should've kept her ... That woman can do whatever she want that's her husband — ⚜99' Tommy Buns™⚜ (@BayouBun) March 7, 2017

Future has flat out said his kids ain't his main priority, yet y'all still find a way to be mad at Ciara & Russell — bacardi barbie (@honeyBEEcause) March 7, 2017

While others just want the drama to end.

Y'all been arguing over Ciara and Future since 2014 — Hibz (@Adolfhibsta) March 7, 2017

I'm fairly certain Rap Twitter has argued more over Future and Ciara than Future and Ciara have — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 7, 2017

As her name rose to the top of Twitter's trending topics, Ciara didn't comment on the firestorm, simply tweeting another stunning photo from her shoot.

