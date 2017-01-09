Shaky Beats Music Festival announces 2017 lineup

ATLANTA - Shaky Beats is coming back to Centennial Olympic Park this summer.
The music festival just announced their 2017 date and lineup. Shaky Beats will take place May 5-7 bring more than 45 artists to three stages.
Advanced tickets go on sale today, Jan. 9 at 11:00AM at shakybeatsfestival.com. Three-day general admission tickets start at $169.
The announced artists and bands include:
- The Chainsmokers
- Kaskade
- Griz
- Flosstradamus
- Zeds Dead
- Galantis
- RL Grime
- Gramatik
- Girl Talk
- Bonono
- Alison wonderland
- Flatbush Zombies
- Getter
- Little Dragon
- Claude Vonstroke
- Snails
- Slander
