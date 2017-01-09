Shaky Beats Music Festival announces 2017 lineup

Shaky Beats

ATLANTA - Shaky Beats is coming back to Centennial Olympic Park this summer.

The music festival just announced their 2017 date and lineup. Shaky Beats will take place May 5-7 bring more than 45 artists to three stages.

Advanced tickets go on sale today, Jan. 9 at 11:00AM at shakybeatsfestival.com. Three-day general admission tickets start at $169.

The announced artists and bands include:

The Chainsmokers

Kaskade

Griz

Flosstradamus

Zeds Dead

Galantis

RL Grime

Gramatik

Girl Talk

Bonono

Alison wonderland

Flatbush Zombies

Getter

Little Dragon

Claude Vonstroke

Snails

Slander