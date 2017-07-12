Shia LaBeouf tweets apology: 'I am deeply ashamed of my behavior'

Actor Shia LaBeouf attends the "American Honey" photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016, in Cannes, France. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf is apologizing for his actions, and acknowledging that he's "struggling with addiction."

In a tweet sent Wednesday, he wrote: "I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it."

The actor, who's out of jail on a $7,000 bond, continued, "I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me."

LeBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction last weekend, and video footage of the incident has surfaced.

In the body cam footage recorded by police, the Man Down star can be seen asking authorities why he is being apprehended.

"I have rights. I'm an American," he says. "You've got me in my hotel, arresting in my hotel for doing what, sir?"

When an officer asks if they can talk, LaBeouf declines from the backseat of a cop car. "Take these cuffs off," he demands. "I am (expletive) American. I pay my taxes. Get this (expletive) off my (expletive) arms."

"Who you fighting for?" LaBeouf continues antagonistically. "You got a president who don't give a (expletive) about you, and you stuck in a police force that don't give a (expletive) about you. So, you want to arrest — what, white people who give a (expletive), who ask for cigarettes?"

LaBeouf then gives his account of the prior events. "I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid (expletive)," he says. "I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb (expletive). Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid (expletive)? I was asking for a cigarette. You said, 'No.' I said, 'Word.' And then you arrested me, you dumb (expletive)."

He also throws his fortune in the officer's face. "I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid (expletive)."

In LeBeouf's apology tweet, he says that his behavior is "a new low" for him.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic, to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," he says. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

The arrest is the second for the actor in 2017. In January, he was handcuffed outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens after getting into a scuffle at the site of his He Will Not Divide Us anti-Trump art project. The charges were later dropped for lack of evidence.

Contributing: The Associated Press

