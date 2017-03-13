Short-notice casting call updates for Tuesday, March 14

Gabrielle Union in Being Mary Jane

Several casting call updates have come in for projects available for Tuesday, March 14 . These are short notice updates, so if you're interested, you'll have to act quickly and make contact, and be prepared to work early Tuesday morning!

Being Mary Jane - Season 4

BET's Being Mary Jane Season 4 is now casting male photo doubles to work on an episode filming on Tuesday, March 14 in Atlanta. Casting directors are looking for talent that matches the following description:

Role: Male Photo Double

African American, Biracial, or Hispanic male

Height: 5’8 – 5’11

Weight: 150-180 lbs

Age Range: 20-40

-Must have a very good body build, muscular, in shape.

-No Tattoos

-This photo double role will work during sex scenes. You should be prepared to show silhouettes of your body while wearing nude underwear.

The scripted hour-long dramatic series Being Mary Jane premiered in January 2014 on BET after the pilot was aired in Summer 2013. The series follows the personal and professional life of TV journalist Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) while she searches for "Mr. Right." Season 4 premiered in January, 2016.

Interested and available on Tuesday, March 14? Take a look at the casting call info:

Tentative Filming Date: Tuesday, 3/14/17

Rate: $150.00 for 8 hours (you are guaranteed 8 hrs with overtime after 8 hrs) To submit, please visit the link below.

Please list “Photo Double 3/14” as the role that you are applying for in your submission. http://hyltoncasting.com/sipdavailability/

Den of Thieves

Extras Casting Atlanta is looking for "a couple of additional police officer types" for Den of Thieves -- in other words, they are looking for guys who are in good shape and clean shaven -- for scenes shooting on Tuesday, March 14. So, yes, here's another short-notice casting call for those of you who are interested and available.

Den of Thieves is about $120 million that is taken out of circulation on a daily basis by the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve, and a notorious crew of robbers planning the ultimate heist right under the noses of the city's best cops. Gerard Butler and 50 Cent star in the film.

Take a look at the casting call if you're interested and available.

FOR TUESDAY 3-14 in Atlanta — looking for a couple of additional police officer types — must be in good shape and clean shaven — email a recent photo, all clothing sizes and all contact info to: DenExtras@gmail.com – NEW LAPD in Subject

Again, we realize these are short-notice updates -- they just crossed our desk today. And a quick thank you to our friends at Project Casting and Extras Casting Atlanta for letting us know about them!



