Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow shutdown Marc Jacobs NYFW Runway

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway for Marc Jacobs SS18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

NEW YORK - Part Wes Anderson and part Grey Gardens, Marc Jacobs' spring 2018 New York Fashion Week show was a head-spinning vision of technicolor prints and turbans that put a slightly unhinged spin on classic-Hollywood glamour.

Jacobs closed out fashion week's final day with a presentation he described as "exaggerated, decadent and exotic" in his show notes, in front of an A-list crowd including Nicki Minaj, Courtney Love, Emily Ratajkowski, Zosia Mamet, Charli XCX, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Presented in the high school gymnasium-looking setting of NYC's Park Avenue Armory, guests sat alongside the perimeter of the room as the models circled in silence, giving attendees a close-up look at Jacobs' striking designs.

PHOTOS Marc Jacobs NYFW Runway show:

Wearing elaborately-knotted headscarves and dramatic winged eyeliner, it-girls including Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow and Kaia Gerber modeled Jacobs' oversized silhouettes and eye-popping patterns, with specific looks including boxy furs, elbow-length gloves, '60s-style capes, parachute dresses, snowsuit-style jumpers and beaded tops with silky pants.

Kendall Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, gushed over her daughters latest achievement on twitter.

With Crawford and Gerber in the audience, the show's final look went to their daughter Kaia Gerber, with the 16-year-old model ending her big fashion week debut week in the closing slot. Kendall Jenner was among the models tasked with wearing Jacobs' see-through striped shirts in the show's most NSFW look, while Gigi and Bella Hadid were barely recognizable in giant turbans.

This collection follows Jacobs' hip-hop inspired line he showed in February. Both collections are marked improvements to his controversial spring 2017 line from last fall, where he sent models down the runway in faux dreadlocks.

