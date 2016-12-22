A programming note about tonight's 'Jeopardy!' episode

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Photo: Amanda Edwards, Custom)

To our Jeopardy! viewers:

Tonight (Dec. 22), Jeopardy! will not air on WXIA/11Alive as usual. This is because football coverage for tonight's NFL game between the Eagles and the Giants will begin on 11Alive at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight's episode will be aired instead at 7:30 p.m. on our sister station, WATL.

To find WATL from your local provider:

Over-the-air/Broadcast: 36

Comcast: Channel 13/813

Charter: 3/701

AT&T Uverse: 36

Google Fiber: 36

DirecTV: 36

Dish Network: 36

