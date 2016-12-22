WXIA
A programming note about tonight's 'Jeopardy!' episode

Jeopardy! Airing on WATL at 7:30 p.m.

11Alive Staff , WXIA 8:36 PM. EST December 22, 2016

To our Jeopardy! viewers:

Tonight (Dec. 22), Jeopardy! will not air on WXIA/11Alive as usual. This is because football coverage for tonight's NFL game between the Eagles and the Giants will begin on 11Alive at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight's episode will be aired instead at 7:30 p.m. on our sister station, WATL. 

To find WATL from your local provider:

Over-the-air/Broadcast: 36
Comcast: Channel 13/813
Charter: 3/701
AT&T Uverse: 36
Google Fiber: 36

DirecTV: 36
Dish Network: 36

