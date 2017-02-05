Audi Super Bowl ad asks what we should tell our daughters about self-worth. Here's a start.

Audi's Super Bowl ad features a soap box derby. (Photo: Audi)

The Super Bowl is much more than a sporting event. Ads on football's biggest night are cultural markers of the nation's evolving attitude toward women. We see more commercials cheerleading feminist ideals, but they remain interlopers in a room of buxom blondes and nagging wives.

Audi’s new spot on equal pay, airing during Sunday's game, is the latest buzzworthy fempowerment ad, set to be viewed in millions of homes just two weeks after the nation witnessed a historic rally promoting gender equality. In the 60-second spot, a dad watches his daughter compete in a cart race while contemplating what to say to her about worth:

“What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her that her grandpa’s worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

It sounds decidedly grim, until (*spoiler*) the girl crosses the finish line first, and dad and daughter walk to their Audi S5 Sportback Prestige, ending the tale with a hopeful, "Or maybe I'll be able to tell her something different."

The ad raises an important question: What should we tell our daughters to think about their self-worth?

We could start with the truth.

"I am strong. I am smart. I work hard. I am beautiful."

In a video that went viral last fall, Ron Alston stands with his daughter in front of a mirror reciting these affirmations. It's a morning ritual with truth at the heart. Girls are strong (and athletically competitive), smart (more women graduate from college than men), work hard (girls get higher grades than boys in all school subjects), and are beautiful (do we really need a citation for that?).

But the world isn't perfect. Or equal.

White women earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by white men; black women earn 65 cents. The share of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies was 4.2% in 2016. In Hollywood, women account for only 7% of directors and 13% of writers. Congress is currently 19% female, and only about a third of those are women of color. The nation has never elected a female president.

And yet, in 2015 91% of Americans said gender equality was very important. While a generation of girls is being taught there is nothing boys can do that they can't, study after study shows girls' self-esteem plummets during adolescence.

USA TODAY asked Jess Weiner, a confidence and branding expert who worked with the White House Council on Women and Girls, what parents, educators and brands can do to promote gender equality.

Start talking

Many parents are eager to speak with their children about gender equality, but they don't know where to begin.

"Sometimes there's pressure to have all the answers, but you don't need all the answers. All you need to do is say 'I want to have this conversation, and it's kind of tricky,'" Weiner said.

This isn't a Hallmark commercial

Don't try to make it one.

"I think media literacy in our culture needs to be a bottom line — that parents get more comfortable talking with their kids, whether it's the Super Bowl or the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," Weiner said.

Ask questions. What are you thinking when you see that image? What message do you think they're trying to send about boys and girls?

Listen to how you talk about yourself

Research shows that the same-sex parent is the most important role model for a child. Weiner said it's crucial to ask, "Are you as a mother disparaging your own intelligence and abilities? How are you talking to them about what women are capable of?"

Get real about your own experiences

"The first step is for people to explore their own stories of inequality in their own lives," Weiner said.

A 2016 study on women in the workplace by McKinsey and Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg's LeanIn.org group found women are less likely to be promoted, more likely to be ignored in meetings and their input is solicited less frequently on important decisions. If you're a working woman, it's likely you have encountered discrimination in the workplace. Don't be afraid to talk about moments when you've experienced sexism.

"It's OK to share authentically from your own life," Weiner said. "If you're a mom, if you're working outside of the home, you can say, 'Hey, sometimes mom feels like this at work.'"

Give them role models

A study by researchers at New York University published in the journal Science this January found girls as young as six believe boys are inherently more brilliant, and therefore they are more likely to avoid activities said to require brilliance. Part of the way to combat this is to expand girls' "canon of role models," Weiner said.

Don't lump all girls into one category

Female empowerment language that resonates with a white girl may not resonate with a girl of color, who faces different systems of oppression. "You go girl!" can grossly oversimplify obstacles, Weiner said, "because not all girls can 'go.'" School-aged black girls, for example, are more likely than all their female counterparts and many boys to be suspended, which the National Organization for Women attributes to "racial and gender stereotyping that label African-American girls as confrontational and provocative."

Teach boys to respect girls

It's not enough for girls to develop and maintain healthy senses of self-esteem. Boys must be taught the dangers of gender stereotypes, too. Weiner said start by giving boys better visual cues. "Show boys and girls playing together," she said. "Don't segregate the play. Show boys following girls in leadership positions."

"Men have traditionally been raised on the paradigm of privilege, and I think right now there's a feeling that men are ... losing that," Weiner said. "For a lot of parents, that means asking themselves 'what does it mean to raise a boy differently in this world?'"

"Have a conversation with sons about privilege, about what things they can do in culture that girls can't. It helps you raise more socially-conscious and more compassionate children."

Help boys redefine masculinity

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cried last week while condemning President Trump's executive order suspending the refugee program and barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump mocked Schumer for his "fake tears."

"I don't see him as a crier," Trump said. "If he is, he's a different man."

Weiner pointed to this as an example of why we need to examine how our current definition of masculinity hurts men and women.

"If you look at Chuck Schumer crying, and you look at Donald Trump mocking him about crying, you see that there's a constant through-line in our culture where we demonize men, and we feminize them. We make being feminine a bad thing," Weiner said. "But crying is a human emotion, not just a female emotion. We stomp out compassion when we tell boys that they 'need to be a man.'"

Help both girls and boys be who they are

A 2015 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found sex and gender differences in the human brain, but researchers said they don't break down neatly into "male" and "female." The brain is a mosaic of male and female traits.

"Some boys like to play with trucks and some girls like to play with dolls. But I think there are more and more kids that span across the lines," Weiner said. "Parents need to get to know the child they have, what they play with, what they value, and give them well-rounded opportunities to see who they are."

So, what about Audi?

Audi's emotional ad is a welcome departure from beer-bloated frat boys ogling semi-nude female bodies, but its message doesn't mean much to the viewer if the minute ends with little more than a tissue-toss. "Now more than ever you have to double down on both message and action," Weiner said. "You can't just relay a good-feeling ad that doesn't signify much in the life of the person who consumes it. People want messages married with purpose and action. If you're going to be evocative, give me something to do."

