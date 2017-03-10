Cancer patient slams Samantha Bee's 'half-apology' after 'Nazi hair' joke

Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' has come under fire for including a cancer patient among a group of CPAC attendees with "Nazi hair." (Photo: Andrew Toth, FilmMagic)

Kyle Coddington, one of the men mocked for having "Nazi hair" in a segment about Conservative Political Action Conference attendees aired by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, isn't satisfied with the show's apology — or half-apology, as he called it.

On Thursday, the TBS news satire issued a statement saying that they'd only learned that day that his haircut was due to chemotherapy and radiation treatment for stage 4 brain cancer. Consequently, they apologized and removed him from the segment. (You can watch the offending portion on Outsetmagazine.com, the media organization for which Coddington is a contributor.)

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

It is unclear whether the apology came directly from Bee or another Full Frontal staffer since it was made on the show's Twitter account rather than her own. However, on Friday morning, Coddington told Fox & Friends that he had not heard from her personally.

"it is kind of a half apology," he told the host of the Fox News Channel morning show. "I would say the effects of this go much further than just insulting me and the illness itself. It's just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to you know lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look.”

In a Twitter statement posted late Thursday night, Coddington wrote that he is a registered Democrat who has been "hesitant of supporting Donald Trump from Day 1 and was only 'Never Trump' through the entirety of the 2016 election cycle."

He called out Bee for the language of the apology, saying "half-apologizing for offending someone is not apologizing for making baseless accusations against people because of the way they look. This kind of behavior should be rejected by both sides of the aisle."

Coddington told Fox and Friends it all started when he got a Facebook message from a friend containing a screengrab of him from the Full Frontal segment. "They said, 'She is making fun of you for having Nazi hair. And so I sent the screen shot to my mom who sent it to my sister. And my sister is the one that tweeted it."

Still, Coddington did thank the show for donating $1,000 to his GoFundMe page to help defray his medical expenses both on TV and in his statement.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours, for sure," he said.

