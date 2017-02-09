'Cash me outside' girl returns to Dr. Phil Friday

She's back -- how bow dah?

Danielle Bregoli first appeared on the Dr. Phil show last September. The show teased her episode as, "I want to give up on my car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking 13-year-old daughter who tried to frame me for a crime."

Danielle appeared on the show with her mother, who said she could no longer control Danielle. Danielle claimed her mother was too controlling, but while filming for the episode, Danielle stole a Dr. Phil crew member's car to go on a joyride.

Watch the trailer for the original episode here:

Danielle's appearance recently went viral in an internet meme and she's now been labeled as the "Cash Me Outside girl."

The nickname stems from a rant during which audience members on the show began laughing and Danielle challenged them to a fight, uttering the now infamous phrase, "Cash me outside, how bow dah?"

The actual translation to her statement is, "Catch me outside, how about that?"

The phrase has reached every depth of the internet, making its way into YouTube videos, memes and more:

Obama: Joe, what did i say about being respectful to Donald



Biden: If he has a problem with me he can cash me outside howbow dah pic.twitter.com/Y6itt1HZqh — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 25, 2017

*Filling out a job application*

“ How do you handle a difficult situation with a rude customer?" pic.twitter.com/8tqLgg9CUc — Ana Guerrero (@_analiciousss) January 10, 2017

church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?" pic.twitter.com/Bku138XFCu — ㅤㅤㅤ (@whataboutdj) January 26, 2017

It's even become a mobile app, called the Cash Me Outside game.

Now, Danielle will return to the Dr. Phil show for an update on her behavior. One internet rumor suggested Danielle had committed suicide, but she soon appeared in a live stream counting dollar bills on camera for an hour.

Danielle also appeared in a video posted by TMZ, in which she appears to get in a fight on an airplane at LAX. She allegedly punched another passenger and was escorted from the plane by police. TMZ reports there were no arrests and no charges filed.

According to Dr. Phil's website, Danielle's mother is once again seeking help. The show airs Friday, Feb. 10 on 11Alive at 3 p.m.

