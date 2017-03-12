Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are engaged — and Cher helped

Colton Haynes attends the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for EJAF)

Cher’s got you covered, babe.

She helped pop the question via video when Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes and his celebrity floral designer boyfriend Jeff Leatham got engaged on the beach Saturday night in Los Cabos, Mexico. The pair posted the news Sunday on social media.

"I SAID YES!" Haynes, 28, captioned a photo on Instagram that shows the two kissing with fireworks in the background.

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

"So, I got you, babe," Cher says in the video, which displayed on a giant screen set up on the candle-illuminated sand. “This is for you, you know what it is, you know what you're supposed to do now. And this is going to be the best thing ever — and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, all right?"

She ended by blowing congratulatory kisses to the couple, who’ve been posting idyllic shots from their vacation at Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort.

“I can’t put into words how truly happy I am right now,” Haynes posted Friday, pre-engagement. "So full of love."

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM