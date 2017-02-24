Decatur resident wins Jeopardy with high score, internet with 'spiciest memelord'

DECATUR, Ga. -- A big congratulations to Decatur's Lilly Chan who won a decisive victory in Jeopardy's college championship!

She had $20,400 going into Final Jeopardy - enough to risk nothing and put down a quite random answer, "Who is the spiciest memelord?"

She also one $20,400 the previous day giving her a total winning of $40,800.

Chan is a senior at MIT in Massachusetts. She's now eligible to play in the Tournament of Champions later in 2017.

