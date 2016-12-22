Ex-star of '16 and Pregnant' Valerie Fairman found dead in Pennsylvania

A former star of MTV’s
The Chester County Coronor's office issued a statement saying Valerie Fairman, 23, of Coatsville, Pa., was found dead around 5 p.m. ET Wednesday in Caln Township, Pa.
The cause and manner of her death is still being investigated by Coatsville police, the coroner's statement said.
MTV also confirmed the death; Fairman appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009-2010.
"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," the network said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."
Fairman was the mother of a 7-year-old daughter,
Fairman, who had struggled with substance abuse, was arrested numerous times since her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, including on prostitution charges in February 2015.
This really upsets me. Thanks for letting me know. I told her to stay on track. 😞💔 https://t.co/PFSdErkXVD— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016
