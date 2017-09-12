Here's how to vote Atlanta's Angelica Hale into the finale of 'America's Got Talent'

ATLANTA -- Alright Atlanta, listen up!
Local act on "America's Got Talent," Angelica Hale, needs your help to make it through to the finale of the talent competition!
On Tuesday, the pint-sized singer performed during the semifinal rounds. Hale, one of this season's Golden Buzzer acts, sang "Without You" by David Guetta (which just so happens to feature fellow Atlantan, Usher, in the original).
You have to see @angelicahale slaying this @davidguetta hit. #AGT pic.twitter.com/IpI2vSjDFj— America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2017
No one makes power notes look cuter than @angelicahale. #AGT— America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2017
Now, Angelica needs your help to survive in the competition! Voting is open now, and polls stay open until 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.
Viewers can cast their vote through three different methods:
1. Log into the "America's Got Talent" official app,
2. Online voting through NBC.com or the "America's Got Talent" Facebook page, and
3. Toll-free phone voting.
Each voter is allowed to cast 10 votes per voting method. See the full list of voting rules on NBC.com.
Voting is now open. Here’s your checklist:— America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 16, 2017
✅ Call the toll-free number
✅ https://t.co/irnNi8XX13
✅ https://t.co/580hSLY4mZ
If you're voting the old-fashioned way, via phone, you can vote for Angelica Hale using 1-(866)-602-4811.
If you can’t imagine next week’s #AGTFinale without @angelicahale, RETWEET and vote for her tonight. #AGT pic.twitter.com/BHDHvAiQYc— America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2017
CATCH UP ON THE ACTS
Here are the performances that got Angelica to the live shows:
Johns Creek girl's singing stuns on 'America's Got Talent'
Johns Creek 9-year-old Angelica Hale crushes it again on 'AGT,' gets Golden Buzzer
