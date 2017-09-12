Here's how to vote Atlanta's Angelica Hale into the finale of 'America's Got Talent'

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge's Cuts" -- Pictured: Angelica Hale -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

ATLANTA -- Alright Atlanta, listen up!

Local act on "America's Got Talent," Angelica Hale, needs your help to make it through to the finale of the talent competition!

On Tuesday, the pint-sized singer performed during the semifinal rounds. Hale, one of this season's Golden Buzzer acts, sang "Without You" by David Guetta (which just so happens to feature fellow Atlantan, Usher, in the original).

No one makes power notes look cuter than @angelicahale. #AGT — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2017

Now, Angelica needs your help to survive in the competition! Voting is open now, and polls stay open until 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Viewers can cast their vote through three different methods:

1. Log into the "America's Got Talent" official app,

2. Online voting through NBC.com or the "America's Got Talent" Facebook page, and

3. Toll-free phone voting.

Each voter is allowed to cast 10 votes per voting method. See the full list of voting rules on NBC.com.

Voting is now open. Here’s your checklist:



✅ Call the toll-free number

✅ https://t.co/irnNi8XX13

✅ https://t.co/580hSLY4mZ — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 16, 2017

If you're voting the old-fashioned way, via phone, you can vote for Angelica Hale using 1-(866)-602-4811.

