Kim Kardashian recounts Paris robbery: 'I saw the gun clear as day'

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2016 Getty Images)

On Sunday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers will hear the horrific details of Kim's Paris robbery from the reality star and entrepreneur. Thieves made off with approximately $10 million worth of jewelry last October.

"They ask for money. I said, 'I don't have any money,'" she recalls in an interview for her family's reality series. "They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs."

Kim is overcome with emotion when she describes the incident to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

"I was like, I have a split-second in my mind to make this quick decision," Kim reveals to her siblings. "Am I gonna run down the stairs and like, either be shot in the back – it makes me so upset to think about it – but, either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm (expletive). There's no way out."

As of January, 10 people had been charged for the alleged crime.

A police report published in the French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, also in January, included Kim's statement to police that she gave hours after the event. “They (caught) me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath,” she said. “Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. ... They strapped me with plastic cables … taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

